BOZEMAN, Mont. - Senator Tester will be doing his first in-person town hall since the pandemic started at the new Public Safety Center beginning at noon.
"Hosting town halls and hearing directly from Montanans is a basic part of my job that all elected officials should do. There is nothing better than hearing directly from folks in their community," said Tester.
Tester held 21 virtual town halls during the pandemic but is excited to be in person answering questions. Answering questions from the community will be the majority of the town hall. He will also be talking about his recent congressional business like the PACT Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The event is free and open to everyone.
