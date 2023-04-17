BOZEMAN, MT- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) announced that their 51st summer tour productions open in Bozeman, Montana, with performances of William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, June 14-17, and Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers, June 21-24. Performances are held at 8 PM at the Montana State University Grove on campus.
This will be the first time MSIP has performed Measure by Measure since 2000.
This play is categorized as one of Shakespeare’s ‘problem plays’ because it is neither comedy nor tragedy.
This play has a way of captivating the audience through themes of power, class dynamics, and justice through a modern and inclusive lens and it’s fun for all ages!
“I enjoy finding ways in which we can take the material that Shakespeare, and other classics, have given us and work towards making them relevant for our audiences to help them further engage and truly be part of the experience in a fresh, unique way, "says Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.
The accomplished company of performers, designers, and staff work tirelessly to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge, providing a reach and accessibility that is unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country. People are encouraged to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West.
If you’d like to learn more you can visit their website for details.
You can also view their 2023 tour schedule above.
