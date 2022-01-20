BOZEMAN, Mont. - The winter tour of the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been postponed.
All winter tour performances of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)(Revised)" in Montana and Wyoming are being postponed as of Thursday.
If you had tickets to the tour, you will be automatically refunded from your point of purchase.
“It is absolutely with a heavy heart to have to announce the postponing of our winter tour performances,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director. “We never, ever want to disappoint our beloved audiences because sharing our passion for Shakespeare and enriching and engaging our communities is at the core of who we are and what we do. In this moment, we find that we must make decisions that are in the best interest of our performers, our staff, and the audiences we care so much about as we do our best to navigate through these unprecedented times.”
"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and sincerely thank our audiences and supporters for their understanding and continued support,” concluded Asselin.
If you have any questions, you can contact Kimberly Helms at (406) 994-3944.
