Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties...Mainly along US Highway 191 from south of Bozeman to West Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&