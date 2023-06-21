BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Skatepark Association starts their Madness in the Mountains challenge on Wednesday in an effort to fundraise to bring more skateparks to Montana communities.
The challenge technically consists of two parts: the fundraiser and the challenge, said MSASecretary Andy Kemmis.
Skateboarders can download the app “Goosechase” and sign up for the challenge using the code “MITM23.” Skaters will then be given a list of fun skateboarding challenges to complete, like doing a kickflip with ski boots on, Kemmis said. The event will run until September 4, so more challenges will be added over time.
For each challenge completed, skaters are awarded points. The top three point-winners at the end of the challenge will win cash prizes, he said.
“I'm really just trying to think about some really off-the-wall fun things. I mean, some of them will be super applicable to kids and people starting and others will be more applicable to the older crowd,” Kemmis said.“We're trying to speak to all audiences and we're really trying to just ignite participation among the skate community around Montana.”
The challenge is a great way to get people out into the community, trying new things and being social, said MSA President Chris Bacon.
Montana has a really unique skatepark culture. Everyone is welcoming and friendly in Montana skateparks, he said.
For the fundraiser portion, skaters can create an online profile detailing what they are doing and how much money they would like to raise, then share it with friends, relatives or others in their life, Bacon said.
The money raised will go toward building more skateparks throughout Montana communities that want them.
“We've definitely seen a lot of interest in every town in Montana. But, you know, you got to carry that interest through. You got to work towards the goal. So, if if a particular community is working really hard and focused, usually within, you know, 2 to 3 years, they can see a skate park.”
The MSA has been working with communities for around 20 years to provide consultation and assistance in building skateparks. This money would go toward that effort, he said.
Skateparks add a lot of value to communities. They are great places to learn new skills, develop yourself mentally and physically and to meet people and be social, Bacon said.
Signup information for the challenge can be found on the Montana Skatepark Association website.
