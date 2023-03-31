GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Spring has sprung, and it's time again to go through the last year’s waste and make room for more.
But what can you do with things that you can’t or shouldn’t just toss in your trash can for garbage day?
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says certain household hazardous wastes shouldn't be tossed out in the trash, as they may contain chemicals that have the potential to catch fire, explode or negatively react, or have corrosive properties.
These include things like cleaners, pesticides, paints, solvents, batteries and more.
Several places around Montana offer disposal and recycling services that can help get these things off your hands. Note that some locations may charge a fee.
You are encouraged to reach out to recycling businesses directly to confirm service locations and the types of recyclable products accepted at a given location.
An annual collection event is held in Billings on the first Saturday after Memorial Day at the Solid Waste Division office.
If you can’t make it to the event, there are several other places in the Magic City to bring things you don’t need anymore.
Allied Waste Billing Recyclery at 458 Charles St. accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, aluminum cans, steel cans and #1 & 2 plastic.
If you’re starting on yard work, the landfill at 5240 Jellison Rd. accepts yard waste.
Electronics can be given to Yellowstone E-waste Solutions.
Several grocery stores will take back plastic shopping bags, including WalMart, Albertsons, Safeway and Target.
Old car batteries can be brought to WalMart, Allied Waste Billings Recycling, Schnitzer Steel, Batteries Plus and Master Lube Centers.
Used motor oil can be recycled at the City of Billings Solid Waste Division, Landfill, Tri State Fluid Recycling, Master Lube Centers and Oily Waste Recycling.
Pacific Recycling accepts copper, stainless steel, insulated copper wire, scrap iron, scrap aluminum, brass, auto radiators, appliances and auto bodies.
Butte-Silver Bow says they work with local businesses and nonprofits to provide recycling service options.
Pacific Steel and Recycling at 905 Gaylord St. accepts aluminum cans, steel/”tin” cans, corrugated cardboard, metals, batteries, rechargeable batteries and electronic equipment.
Staples also will take electronic equipment.
The Butte Landfill accepts car batteries, cardboard, metal and oil.
Plastic shopping bags can be brought to Safeway.
The City of Bozeman Solid Waste Division offers single-stream curbside recycling services for City of Bozeman Solid Waste/Garbage Collection customers.
Items that can be recycled through the services include # 1 and 2 plastic bottles and jugs; aluminum, tin and steel cans; flattened corrugated cardboard as well as cereal and other paperboard boxes; paper; phone books; and paper bags.
There are several places around Bozeman that accept these items and more.
Drop off sites are set up in MSU parking lots on West Harrison St. and on South 13th Ave./College Ave. that accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, aluminum cans, steel cans and # 1 - 7 plastic.
Plastic shopping bags can be dropped off at WalMart, Albertsons, Safeway, Target and many other grocery stores.
The Gallatin Solid Waste Management District accepts e-waste from household and commercial establishments at the Logan Landfill for a fee.
Target, Office Depot and Staples also offer limited electronics recycling.
Many places accept rechargeable batteries and cell phones, including the Bozeman Public Library and Mountain View True Value Hardware in Big Sky.
Car batteries can be recycled at WalMart, Firestone Complete Auto Care and Checker Auto Parts.
Used motor oil can be recycled at Straight Away Motors, Firestone Complete Auto Care and at WalMart’s lube express center.
Pacific Recycling accepts stainless steel, tin, aluminum, copper, brass, lead, die cast aluminum, radiators and appliances.
NeighborWorks CommUNITY Cleanup is coming up in Great Falls soon, on April 28 and 29.
The City of Great Falls says others in the community can benefit from reusable household items. Several places in the Electric City will take reusable goods, including the Habitat for Humanity Restore, My Neighbor in Need, Rescue Mission Thrift Store, Salvation Army Thrift Store, St. Vincent De Paul and YMCA.
Plastic bags that you have no use for can be turned in at WalMart or Target. Target also accepts ink cartridges.
Steel Etc. accepts copper, aluminum, brass, lead, lead acid batteries, aluminum cans, tin, appliances, radiators, vehicles, iron, stainless steel and insulated copper wire.
If you’re cleaning your yard up for the summer, city sanitation customers along with Republic Service customers can bag yard waste and leave it out on their regular pick up day.
The High Plains Landfill l at 142 Powerline Road in Floweree also accepts yard waste.
Old tech can be given to Staples and Batteries and Bulbs, who also accepts used and old batteries.
In terms of car waste, Auto Zone will take oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and gear oil. Pronto Auto Parts on Vaughn Rd. accepts oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and gear oil under five gallons.
Pacific Steel and Recycling in Great Falls accepts scrap steel, stainless steel, magnesium, titanium, nickel, alloys, lead, batteries, aluminum, aluminum cans, copper, insulated copper, brass, scrap cast iron, radiators, corrugated cardboard, newspaper, office paper, magazines, deer & elk hides (seasonal), cattle hides and deer/elk antlers.
They will also accept some appliances, like washers, dryers, refrigerators with the Freon evacuated by a certified tech and ovens.
The City of Helena offers recycling options for residents.
City of Helena and Scratch Gravel Residents pay for recycling through residential solid waste fees, and can bring their recycling to the Transfer Station at no cost.
You can also recycle at the Transfer Station as a cash customer.
Things that can be recycled include:
- Corrugated Cardboard- Remove all packing and break boxes down flat. No lightweight cardboard or paperboard.
- Aluminum- Beverage cans, TV dinner trays, foil, and food containers.
- Steel Cans-Tin and steel food cans. Labels are okay.
- Mixed Container Glass- Clear, brown and green glass may be mixed. All lids, corns and flow-control inserts must be removed and disposed of
- Rinse containers with water and leave no food residue in the recyclable containers.
- Ensure recyclables are clean, dry, and empty after rinse.
- Newspaper- Inserts and ads accepted.
- Office Paper- White and pastel colors only
- Magazines- Nothing thicker than ½ “. No books or large catalogs.
- Plastics- #1 Clear Bottles, #1 Clear Trays, #2 Milk Jugs & #2 Colored. Rinsed/No Lids.
- No black Plastics accepted!
- Lithium Batteries- Store in an upright position and place in designated container in recycling area.
- Motor Oil- Accepted from residential users in quantities of 5 gallons or less per customer per day. Do not mix antifreeze or other liquids. Cooking oil is not accepted.
- Antifreeze- Accepted in quantities of 5 gallons or less per customer per day. Do not mix with other liquids.
- Electronics Waste Recycling- E-Waste is accepted in the recycling area. No monitor screens of TVs of any sort will be accepted. The weight of the E-Waste materials will be deducted from the permit allowance.
- Yard Waste- Tree limbs, lawn clippings, leaves etc.
In Kalispell, Valley Recycling on Highway 2 accepts aluminum cans, news paper, magazines, catalogs, office and school paper, junk mail, phone books, cardboard and #1 plastic bottles and #2 plastic milk jugs.
Computers and electronics can be recycled at Staples and Best Buy.
Tonerport and NW Ink and Toner accept ink and laser printer cartridges.
Any rechargeable batteries can be recycled at Batteries Plus, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware.
The Flathead County Landfill will accept appliances like fridges and freezers with their doors removed and microwaves.
Pacific Recycling in Kalispell accepts aluminum cans, steel/tin cans with no rust, mixed paper, cardboard, computers and electronics and appliances without Freon. They do not accept microwaves.
Missoula Valley Recycling offers curbside recycling.
The Missoula Recyclery, Pacific Recycling and UM Dropoff at 32 Campus Drive accept cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, aluminum cans and steel cans.
If you have #1 and 2 plastic, the Missoula Recyclery and Republic Services will take it.
Plastic shopping bags are collected for recycling at WalMart, Albertsons, Safeway, Target and many other grocery stores.
Old electronics can be turned in to Target, Office Depot and Staples who offer limited electronics recycling.
Palmer Electric Technology Energy Services recycles lamps, ballasts, computers, monitors, and televisions and other electronic equipment in a fully approved manner meeting all EPA requirements.
They also recycle compact fluorescent light bulbs year-round.
Many places in the area accept rechargeable batteries and cell phones including the Montana Tool Company in Missoula; E-5 Electronics in Stevensville; Front Street Market Inc. in Drummond; Tech-Knowledgey Connection in Ronan, Abbey’s Ace Hardware in Superior; and Massa Ace Building Supply, Evans Ace Hardware, S&S Electronics, and Fastenal in Hamilton
Car batteries can be recycled at WalMart, Checker Auto Parts, Firestone Complete Auto Care Store, Allied Waste Services Landfills, and Missoula Recyclery.
If you have used motor oil, t Firestone Complete Auto Care Store, West Side Auto Repair, Hellgate Conoco, Jiffy Lube, Checker Auto Parts, and and the WalMart Tire and Lube Express Center can recycle it.
Pacific Recycling in Missoula also accepts phone books; beef, deer, elk, and moose hides and antlers; brass, radiators, lead, stainless steel, copper, appliances, aluminum scrap, sheet metal, automobiles, prepared iron, unprepared iron, cast iron, and engines.
