BOZEMAN, Mont. - There will be a bigger feeling to the game this Saturday in Bobcat Stadium as it is the annual Military Appreciation game.
Montana State will honor several active duty and veteran organizations throughout the game and at halftime as well as a moment for all service members in the stands.
One organization being honored this year is Big Sky Bravery, who helps active duty special operations members. The Montana State coaches and staff will be wearing their hats this year and will be honored during the game.
"It's a huge honor to be recognized on the field in that type of venue at Bobcat Stadium. Then to see our logo on TV when Coach Vigen and his other coaches were wearing it, just feel the support they show," said Big Sky Bravery president Jeremy Keller.
MSU was named a Purple Heart school is 2017 for their ongoing support for veterans and their families. They were also named a top 3 military friendly school last year based on their efforts to provide resources and support to student veterans. They ranked third out of 1,800 schools that participated.
Montana State does a great job of working with service members and the Military Appreciation game is another example of that.
The game starts at 1PM on Saturday and the gates open at 12. Go Cats.
