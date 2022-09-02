BOZEMAN, MONT. - It will be the battle of the cats and the cowboys in front of a sea of gold this weekend at Bobcat Stadium.
When this season's tickets went on sale this game sold out immediately, which is to no ones surprise after the Bobcats run to the national championship game last year. With the hype surrounding the team and Coach Vigen and quarterback Tommy Mellott, expect most of these home games to be standing room only. The Gold Rush game always creates an extra frenzy with the crowd and good luck to McNeese State and dealing with the crowd noise.
The Gold Rush shirts are designed by a fan every year and chosen based on a vote. Fans were able to buy the gold shirts starting back in July. It's become an annual tradition at the first home game of the year going back 15 years now. The fans love it and makes it certainly the hottest ticket in town.
With the speed that tickets sold, many students weren't able to get tickets to the game. Now, resellers have ticket prices well over what they were originally priced. If you want to find a ticket for under $50 you will be standing the whole time.
On to the game, Montana State comes in as the #4 team in the FCS, meanwhile McNeese State is coming off a disappointing 4-7 season. McNeese has a new head coach Gary Goff, and 58 out of 110 players are freshman and transfers. While the talent disparity may be large, the lack of film MSU will have on their opponent could slightly even out the playing field. McNeese also brought in 11 transfers from the FBS ranks.
The cats should cruise but expect a little fight out of the cowboys as they are normally a proud program out of the Southland Conference. The game begins Saturday night at 6, and it is recommended to get there plenty early.
