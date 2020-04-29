BOZEMAN, Mont. -A recent Montana State University alumnus is taking to his keyboard to create a free program allowing people to assess their coronavirus symptoms and find out if they need to be treated. It's only the latest example of a Montanan using their talents to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
You might be familiar with chatbots - you probably see them pop up if you're shopping online.
Levi Worts and his team at the Manhattan-based startup SkyCivic specialize in building these bots, which are programs that allow users to have an animated text conversation with a bot.
"Information delivery is the thing that's really been driving humankind through the ages to where we are today," Worts says, "and chatbots are just an extension of that."
The SkyCivic team created their COVID-19 chatbot after seeing how much confusion and misinformation there was spreading around the coronavirus. The bot helps people self-assess their symptoms as it gives out the most up-to-date information on the virus. It's allowed users to get the information they need without leaving the house and potentially putting others at risk.
When users go to the website, the bot will ask them if they'd like to take a symptom self-assessment, look at COVID resources, or see the latest coronavirus numbers. From there, the bot guides them through the information it has built-in or takes the user to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
Since SkyCivic released the bot a few weeks ago, it has helped hundreds of people.
The startup decided to focus their bot specifically on the area where their research showed misinformation and confusion was spreading the most: self-assessment of symptoms.
"If you go to the CDC website right now, you have to wade through tons and tons of information," says Worts."It's really hard to decipher and comprehend all that information. When we're talking about government, it's really important to make that information accessible."
While the bot is not a substitute for going to see a medical professional, it can inform users and give them more clarity on whether or not to seek medical attention.
The program is constantly evolving. Worts and his team have to update it with every new symptom discovered by the CDC.
Click here to use the free chatbot. The bot will start a conversation right away.