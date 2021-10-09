Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 13 inches possible with higher amounts possible above pass level. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Gusty north winds may cause additional reduction in visibility and some drifting of snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is also likely below 6000 feet with accumulation of several inches possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&