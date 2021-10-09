BOZEMAN, Mont. - There's a saying that goes, "don't rain on my parade." It may have drizzled early on Saturday morning in Bozeman, but the rain held off for an enthusiastic and energetic homecoming parade for Montana State.
They may call Butte the Parade City, but all the attention was on Bozeman Saturday morning, as Montana State welcomed back its students and alums for the annual homecoming parade.
Taking place on Main Street and starting sharply at 10 a.m., the parade saw thousands in attendance, most of those people cheering "go, Cats, go" ahead of the Bobcats' homecoming football game against Cal Poly.
After the parade was sorely missed by alums and Bozeman residents alike in 2020 due to COVID, those who participated in the parade route on Saturday could not have been more thrilled.
"I saw classmates from the class of 1975 on the side, so I'm reconnecting with all kinds of people that I haven't seen in years now," said Magdalena Bowen, a Bozeman resident and parade route participant. "To be out with COVID [last year] and to be back in our community [this year] is just a real gift."
As for the kids, many of the parade route participants handed out candy with just a few weeks to go until Halloween.