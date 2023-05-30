The following is a press release from Montana State University.
BOZEMAN, MT- Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute is encouraging commuters to take part in the annual GoGallatin Challenge to be held in June.
The friendly competition encourages individuals and teams to log the trips they make walking, taking public transportation, carpooling or using alternative means of transportation like cycling, skateboarding or pogo-sticking.
The GoGallatin Challenge runs from June 5 until June 23, which is Gallatin Valley Bike to Work Day. The challenge aims to increase the use of active and sustainable forms of transportation.
GoGallatin, a WTI project, promotes ways to reduce the number of solo car trips, such as commuter incentive programs, carpool matching and trip planning.
The idea is to help commuters save money and time and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, according to Matthew Madsen, a research associate at WTI.
“The GoGallatin Challenge is our annual spring community commuter challenge with the goal of encouraging folks to switch up their commute,” Madsen said.
“Whether you hop on a bike, carpool with some friends or coworkers, try riding the bus or walk, you will be eligible to win one of our custom GoGallatin trophies as well as cool prizes from all of our sponsors.”
The challenge is open to anyone working or living in the Gallatin Valley and is free to enter.
The team challenge is open to workplaces and other groups.
Teams can win trophies by encouraging members to log the most trips throughout the challenge. Individuals are also welcome to participate and will be eligible to win prizes from local businesses.
In addition to the challenge, GoGallatin has partnered with the Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club to promote and host Bike to Work Day and the Festival of Bikes on June 23.
The Festival of Bikes will be held in Bogert Park from 5-9 p.m. and will include music, a food truck and representatives from local bike shops.
On the morning of Bike to Work Day, bicycle riders can fuel up on free coffee and snacks at four stations in Bozeman.
Registration for the GoGallatin Challenge is now open on its website.
