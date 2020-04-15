Montana State set to offer all summer courses online

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BRADY DENNIS, 18 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE DEVELOPMENTALLY DELAYED AT 12 YEAR OLD LEVEL. LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK JACKET WITH HOOD, HAT, AND DARK JEANS. LEFT ON FOOT, POSSIBLY HEADED FOR HELENA, MONTANA. SUFFERS FROM SEIZURES AND EPILEPSY REQUIRING MEDICATION. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON BRADY DENNIS PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 552 6300 OR 911. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.