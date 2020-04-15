Montana State set to offer all summer courses online

BOZEMAN- In response to the coronavirus outbreak Montana State University will offer all its summer 2020 courses online along with remote delivery.
Right now the university has four, six, eight and 12-week online and remote offerings with different start times during the spring and summer to accommodate students’ schedules.
The university is keeping open the possibility that it may also offer a small number of hands-on, experiential courses later in the summer.
The schedule for summer courses is as follows:
- Full semester, 12-week session: May 18–Aug. 7
- May four-week session: May 18–June 12
- May six-week session: May 18–June 26
- June four-week session: June 15–July 10
- June eight-week session: June 15–Aug. 7
- June six-week session: June 29–Aug. 7
- July four-week session: July 13–Aug. 7
If you’d like to register for MSU’s 2020 Summer Session, you can follow this link.