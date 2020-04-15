Montana State set to offer all summer courses online

BOZEMAN- In response to the coronavirus outbreak Montana State University will offer all its summer 2020 courses online along with remote delivery.

Right now the university has four, six, eight and 12-week online and remote offerings with different start times during the spring and summer to accommodate students’ schedules. 

The university is keeping open the possibility that it may also offer a small number of hands-on, experiential courses later in the summer.

The schedule for summer courses is as follows:

  •     Full semester, 12-week session: May 18–Aug. 7
  •     May four-week session: May 18–June 12
  •     May six-week session: May 18–June 26
  •     June four-week session: June 15–July 10
  •     June eight-week session: June 15–Aug. 7
  •     June six-week session: June 29–Aug. 7
  •     July four-week session: July 13–Aug. 7

If you’d like to register for MSU’s 2020 Summer Session, you can follow this link. 

