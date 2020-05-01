Montana State Spirit Squad teaching kids stuck at home cheer routines via Facebook Live

BOZEMAN- With the kids at home organizations and universities around the area are getting creative to help keep the kids active and stimulated.
Montana State University is hosting Facebook Lives to get you off your feet and the kids moving.
“I think we always come and bring a whole nother spirit that can’t be matched,” Britani Yearick a Senior with the MSU Spirit Squad said.
With recess canceled the MSU Spirit Squad said, we are putting your kids on the mat.
“[I want to] be able to provide something for children, they are in the house,” Yearick said, “even for me I know that we’re not doing as much as we used to so it’s nice to be able to do something for them.”
Every Friday a different member of the spirit squad is hosting a virtual webinar on Facebook teaching kids the routines that the squad does to bring the Bobcat Buzz.
“People are being like, oh Go Cats, and this is so cool and can you teach me how to do this or I want to be able to do that, [then] I teach them an alternate version of a turn [a move] so that it’s kind of for everybody,” Yearick said.
The point is to get kids excited and their mind focused on something else other than the virus.
Yearick the Senior Bobcat has advice for the future members of the spirit squad.
“I would tell them if you wanna be a member of the Spirit Squad just have all the Bobcat spirit in the world,” Yearick said.
If you want to take part and learn some of the Bobcat Spirit routines you can follow this link.
"Go Cats," Yearick said.