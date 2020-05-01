Montana State to begin construction on new Bobcat Athletic Complex in May

BOZEMAN – MSU will start construction in early May on Montana State University's Bobcat Athletic Complex.
This is a donor-funded $18 million addition to the north end of Bobcat Stadium that will become the new home of the university's football program.
The 40,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in August 2021 and is the result of the largest fundraising campaign in Bobcat Athletics history.
A total of 525 donors contributed to the project, raising the needed funds in just two years.
Bobcat athletes will get to use the two-story building and it will house football locker rooms, team rooms, equipment storage, and offices for coaches, as well as sports medicine, training, and rehabilitation spaces that will help all student-athletes.
It will be designed by A&E Architects of Bozeman and Crawford Architects of Kansas City, Missouri. Martel Construction will be the general contractor.
Also, this project will support all student-athletes thanks to the renovation of the former football offices in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
That space will become an expanded and accessible Academic Excellence Center, providing MSU's roughly 350 student-athletes with additional space for tutoring, group study, and advising.