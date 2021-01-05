BOZEMAN - Montana State University announced Tuesday they gave the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers on campus last week.
Currently, MSU has distributed 44 doses to most of their clinical workers at the campus health clinic, University Health Partners, a release from MSU read.
MSU's release continued the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services approved them to give vaccines to nearly 215 students in clinical programs who have contact with patients such as College of Nursing, the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program, the Regional Initiatives in Dental Education, and Gallatin College’s programs in phlebotomy and surgical and medical assistants.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in December gave MSU the go-ahead to give out the COVID-19 vaccines.
MSU arranged freezers able to keep vaccines as low as negative 80 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the release. MSU continued they are anticipating another to insert another freezer sometime this month.
MSU is continuing to make arrangements for broader vaccine access for students.