BOZEMAN - Montana State University said they are offering free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to students residing on campus past the first two weeks of the spring semester.
MSU is only offering the free asymptomatic tests to students living in a dormitory on campus with an appointment required at the testing site near the Bobcat Stadium. Free COVID-19 tests are available to all students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, however, without an appointment or referral required.
MSU said in their release they were initially offering free asymptomatic tests during the first two weeks of the semester; however, MSU said they have enough testing kits available past the two week mark.
MSU added they encourage all students living on campus to schedule a testing appointment frequently or once every week.