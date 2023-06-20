BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University Extension is offering a new available asset that focuses on teaching kids about Alzheimer’s disease.
A series of reading guides for five story books will be created by Marsha Goetting, Extension Economics Specialist, and Jennifer Munter, a MSU graduate.
22,000 people in Montana currently are living with Alzheimer's and Goetting referred to the “sandwich generation,” stuck between two different roles.
“With increases in the number of sandwich generation caregivers and the prevalence rates of Alzheimer's, Montana children will also be more likely to experience and interact with someone living with Alzheimer’s,” Goetting said.
Story books have been used for many years to help children learn to cope with their emotions, so Goetting and Munter created these series of books to help children understand the changes that Alzheimer's can cause.
“Storybooks help children through their experiences by giving them characters they can relate to and messages they can model from,” Munter said.
According to Geotting, studies have shown development in bibliotherapy and help children cope with scary or confusing topics.
“If you are a parent who is reading a storybook to a child, you will be interested in the guidelines researchers have created to make the experience more effective,” said Munter.
Munter and Geotting have outlined five guidelines for approaching the topic with children:
Choose a storybook that focuses on the specific issue or problem your child is facing. For example, a grandparent may be crying or showing signs of forgetfulness.
Decide on your goals to achieve by reading a storybook about Alzheimer’s to children. A goal may be to reassure them that the family member still loves them or to provide them with ways they can help.
Select the proper storybook for the topic. Munter said MSU Extension has reading guides for five children’s books that deal with Alzheimer’s, which can be found at https://www.montana.edu/extension/alzheimers/storybookandreadingguides.html. The Alzheimer’s Association’s list of recommended resources can be found at https://www.alz.org/help-support/resources/kids-teens/for_kids.
Implement recommended reading practices when reading aloud to a child. For example, pick a time to read consistently each day. A fact sheet outlining suggested reading practices can be found at https://www.montana.edu/extension/alzheimers/neafcstraining/handouts/reccommendedpractices.html
