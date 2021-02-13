BOZEMAN - Montana State University (MSU) Hockey officially canceled their season.
In a post to their Facebook, MSU Hockey said while they held out hope they could take to the ice for an abbreviated second semester season, they have been informed it will not happen.
“We wish our graduating seniors the best of luck and thank them for their support of the program and leadership both on and off the ice throughout the past several seasons,” MSU Hockey wrote.
Now, they plan to shift focus to the 2021-2022 season and they say they look forward to playing towards a national championship next school year.
