BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University’s 134th commencement will be held at Bobcat Stadium rather than Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in an effort to minimize the risk from COVID-19 to students, faculty, staff and guests.

Two ceremonies will take place on May 1 starting with the first ceremony starts at 9 a.m. featuring graduates from MSU Agriculture, Arts & Architecture, Letters & Science and the Gallatin College.

The second ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. featuring graduates from the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Education, Health and Human Development, the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and the College of Nursing.

The total number of candidates for graduation is just over 2,400, including bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and associate degrees and certificates and they expect around 1,650 students to take part in the ceremonies.

The university will also award honorary doctorates to the late William Tietz, the university’s ninth president and to Todd Garrison, a noted expert on childhood trauma.

Students are limited to four guests each for the in-person event with face masks and social distancing required in the stadium.

A tradition of commencement day festivities will feature the sounding of the steam whistle atop MSU’s heating plant at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

A livestream of the event will be available for those who cannot attend here.