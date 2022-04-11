BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State University men's lacrosse team's bus caught on fire while the team was traveling back to Bozeman from Dickinson, North Dakota Sunday.
According to an Instagram post from the MSU men's lacrosse team (@msumenslax), the bus caught on fire with two hours left of travel due to an engine failure.
Everyone on the bus was evacuated, and no one was injured, @msumenslax said.
The fire totaled the bus, which is the team's main method of transportation, and many items in it, including laptops and school materials belonging to the team members, according to @msumenslax.
A GoFundMe is set up to help replace the items lost in the fire, and to help the team pay for their trip to nationals happening May 9 through 12 in Rock, Texas.
