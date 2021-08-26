BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is now requiring face masks indoors just two days after the start of classes.
The mask requirement includes every classroom, laboratory, studio and other indoor space where an MSU course is taught.
“We have completed two full days of classes of the fall semester and, in this short time, it has become evident that there is widespread disregard for the need to wear face masks in our classrooms,” Montana State University President Waded Cruzado said. “Since we are mindful of the fact that there is only one comprehensive hospital facility to meet the medical needs of Gallatin County and its vicinity, at this point the most straightforward way to fulfill our academic obligations at Montana State University is to require face masks in every instructional space inside buildings on campus.”
The requirement applies to every student and all MSU faculty and staff members and is effective starting Aug. 26 through Oct. 1.
Cruzado says the university will revisit the requirement for wearing face masks in indoor campus instructional spaces and issue new guidance on or before that date.
Students who need special accommodation regarding the requirement to wear a face mask while attending a course indoors on campus are asked to contact the MSU Office of Disability Services.
Employees who need a special accommodation in regard to this requirement, please contact the MSU Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator.
If, due to this requirement, an MSU student prefers to withdraw, the university will provide an extension and honor a full tuition and fees refund until Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
“This is not the message any of us wanted to write or to receive as we start the semester and a new academic year,” Cruzado said. “However, the coronavirus and the highly infectious delta variant constitute a verifiable threat to health and life. As members of one and the same community, we will strive to protect the most vulnerable among us, and we will do our best to keep classes and events on campus.”