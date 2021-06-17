Montana State University offers new biomedical engineering major

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Starting this fall, Montana State University's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering will be offering a new bachelor of science degree for those interested in biomedical engineering.

Jeff Heys is a professor and graduate of Montana State University who has worked to get this valuable program started for students looking to be in the growing industry.

“We’re hopeful that there will be good high paying jobs, we’re also hoping that more small industries really starts to develop in the Gallatin Valley and the rest of the state so some of these graduates can stay within Montana and really help solve problems," Heys said.

The major comes along with the growing need for certain medical equipment and pharmaceuticals making it one of the best times for students to join the new program.

Heys said technologies like medical imaging, advanced surgical tools and prosthetics continue to grow with the aging baby boomer generation and the jobs are almost endless.

The biomedical engineering minor has been a huge hit since it launched a couple years ago with around 100 students taking classes, but this new degree will add about a half dozen new courses specifically for the major.

Heys said there is no cap for how many students can start signing up for classes this fall.