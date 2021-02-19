BOZEMAN, Mont. Montana State was ranked the top college in Montana by the higher education website Intelligent.com for 2021.
The website evaluated 24 Montana colleges, universities, two-year colleges, reservation, and Bible colleges.
The website also included five of MSU’s graduate programs in its ranking.
According to the website, the graduate program was evaluated on a basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.
MSU Spokesman Micheal Becker explained the top college ranking was based on several factors, "things like our cost efficiency of our programs for our student the graduation rates the overall quality of courses and faculty and you know student employment outcomes after graduation."
Intelligent.com helps students research and make informed decisions about higher education programs.
For more information, visit intelligent.com.