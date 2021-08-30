BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University (MSU) announced Monday they received a philanthropic gift of $101 million for their College of Nursing, making it the largest amount ever given to a college of nursing in the U.S.
According to a release, Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance Inc. made the contribution as they seek to help address one of the most defining challenges of our time — access to health care, particularly for rural and frontier communities.
This gift will:
- Provide funding for new facilities at each of the MSU College of Nursing’s five campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula equipped with modern classrooms and state-of-the-art simulation labs, where nursing students will hone their critical thinking and practice their skills.
- Establish five endowed faculty professorships — the first in the history of the MSU College of Nursing. These endowed professorships will position MSU to attract top faculty talent during a nationwide nursing faculty shortage.
- Develop an endowed scholarship fund that will allow the MSU College of Nursing to keep the cost of nursing education affordable for all students.
- Create Montana’s only certified nurse midwifery program preparing doctoral level nurses who will significantly increase the number of specialized maternal health care providers capable and willing to provide services to rural and remote communities in Montana.
“It is hard to put into words how moved and excited all of us are at Montana State University by the generosity of the Joneses, who are helping to address some of the most critical health care disparity issues in Montana, particularly in the state’s rural areas,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said. “Straight from the hearts of Mark and Robyn, this gift will forever change health care in Montana, and it will serve as a model for the nation. Thanks to their vision, we will have access to tangible tools, such as high-quality simulation labs, new facilities across our nursing campuses, and more registered nurses, and doctor of nursing practice prepared nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.”
“This is a significant moment for MSU, as we estimate we will now be able to meet the state’s projected shortfall in baccalaureate-level registered nurses by 2030,” MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon said.
Fifty-two of Montana’s 56 counties were classified as medically underserved and health professional shortage areas by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
MSU says their College of Nursing is committed to producing a much needed workforce in the state and now has the opportunity to more than double the number of graduating family nurse practitioners and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners.
"We both grew up visiting Montana with our families, and now it is one of the places we call home," Robyn Jones said. “We've seen first-hand the health care challenges that Montana faces, and we wanted to do something that will make an impact on the people of this beautiful state.”
"Whether in our community or our business, we've always believed that people come first," Mark Jones said. "Montana holds a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to working with the MSU College of Nursing to help transform the health care community here and nationwide."