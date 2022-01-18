BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University will continue to offer services for improving road safety in Montana and rural areas nationwide after receiving $6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The new four-year grant provides comprehensive funding for the National Center for Rural Road Safety, or Rural Safety Center, which is housed in MSU’s Western Transportation Institute (WTI).
WTI is one of the nation’s largest transportation institutes conducting transportation research at local, state and federal levels in 35 states and in 22 countries around the world.
Parts of the funding will go directly towards trainings, technical assistance and resources for local and state governments to reduce deaths and serious injuries.
Other funding goes to improving collaboration and coordination between first responders, and road maintenance crews at the state and local levels.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, over the next 10 years, transportation needs are projected to outpace revenue by over three-to-one.
WTI also works to find more cost effective and innovative solutions to the unique transportation issues facing rural areas.
According to the National Center for Rural Road Safety, rural roads account for roughly 70% of U.S. lane miles and even though they serve only one-fifth of the U.S population, they are where 46% of roadway deaths happen.
Travel time for rural first responders can be roughly double what it is for calls in urban areas and local transportation agencies generally manage more miles of road with fewer resources.
You can learn more about MSU's Western Transportation Institute here.
