Montana State University reports record-breaking spring enrollment

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University in Bozeman is reporting a record- breaking spring enrollment with 15,717 total students.
Of 15,717 students, 1,954 of those are graduate students, 13,763 are undergraduate and 1,141 are students attending Gallatin College MSU, which offers one and two-year programs at MSU.
Gallatin College MSU experienced a 15% jump in enrollment over the last spring semester, according to a release from MSU.
MSU said in its release the university is also experiencing the biggest student fall-to-spring retention rate in 10 years.
On top of a record-breaking spring enrollment number, MSU reported 90.1% of students stayed from fall to spring, a 2% jump from the previous spring semester and the biggest percentage in a decade.
“For years, we have been working hard not only to attract students to MSU but also to have them persist in their studies so that they can graduate on time,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in the release. “The spring enrollment numbers speak of the hard work that students, faculty and staff have invested in our efforts. Commendations are in order, as a student-centric culture of academic excellence and collaboration is evident at MSU.”
MSU also reported full-time equivalent enrollment is totaled at 13,858, a 2% jump. FTE is the total amount of credits MSU students are taking divided by 15, which is a full credit load.
“The university encourages students to take 15 credits, or more, per semester. A strong FTE number is a sign that more students are heeding that advice. Doing so helps them stay on track and graduate in four years,” Bob Mokwa, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in the release.
“Our goal is to have every student who comes to Montana State leave with a degree,” Chris Kearns, vice president for student success, said in the release. “MSU offers broad support to help students stay in school and keep on track to graduate.”
