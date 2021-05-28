BOZEMAN, Mont. – A team of Montana State University scientists used cutting-edge technologies to identify and analyze a variant that circulated in Bozeman during the early months of the pandemic before apparently dying out.

As more contagious variants of COVID-19 are found around the world, this local variant appeared to undermine, not enhance, the pathogen's ability to overcome the human immune system.

Through a partnership with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, researchers in the lab of Blake Wiedenheft, associate professor of microbiology, analyzed 55 samples from patients who tested positive for the disease during April-July 2020.

The researches compared those samples to the genomes of roughly 1.5 million coronavirus samples gathered worldwide and share their results in a global database to help track mutations.

By comparing their results against the database, the MSU researchers found that similar mutations in the protein, called ORF7a, had been observed elsewhere.

In collaboration with members of Regents Professor Mark Jutila's lab, the team was able to show that the variant replicated at a much slower rate than the standard coronavirus, which is why the variant apparently died out within a relatively short time in Bozeman.

If the researchers found a more pathogenic variant such as the U.K. or South Africa variant, their reported findings would have raised an alarm to health officials.

The Wiedenheft lab said they continue to monitor for new variants, having sequenced the genomes of more than 160 coronavirus samples isolated from patients in Bozeman.