BOZEMAN, Mont. - This was the first winter semester MSU offered Snowmester.
Due to COVID-19, many college students have been struggling academically.
The university launched Snowmester to allow students to catch up and stay on track for the upcoming spring semester.
Snowmester was launched on Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 8.
There was a total of 1,959 students who enrolled in Snowmester courses.
Michael Becker, MSU Spokesperson said, “Shows us that they are really dedicated to their goals in education here at MSU and we are grateful that they are taking the opportunity and we are so thankful for their adaptation and their flexibility and of course for their dedication”
MSU officials said the semester would not be possible without MSU's faculty and staff for their efforts to make Snowmester possible.
"Our professors have been as I said flexible and willing to innovate the entire pandemic and so when they were presented with this opportunity they welcomed it," Becker said.
The university winter break started on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and goes until the first day of the spring semester on Jan. 11, 2021.