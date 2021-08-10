BOZEMAN, Mont. – A Montana State University research team conducted a high-altitude balloon flight test on new space computer technology in South Dakota.
The computer prototype named RadPC lifted into the sky above Sioux Falls on July 27, beneath a helium balloon and hovered for more than 30 hours at altitudes up to 70,000 feet, above the protection of Earth’s atmosphere.
Computers of the past operating on satellites and spacecraft have costly and bulky circuitry made of special materials to resist the radiation emitted by the sun and other celestial bodies, but the MSU-developed technology combines multiple ordinary computer processors with innovative software to create on-the-fly redundancy, allowing computations to continue even if radiation disrupts the computer's sensitive memory.
Dr. Brock LaMeres, the director of Montana Engineering Education Research Center, came up with the RadPC concept more than a decade ago with more than 70 undergraduates, 17 graduate students and nearly a dozen faculty helping out as they prepare to send the space computer to the Moon in 2023.
The project has been fueled by roughly $5 million in funding, mostly from NASA.
The high altitude balloon mission added to a long list of RadPC prototypes flying on small satellites and the International Space Station, each advancing different aspects of the technology.
The latest balloon flight was focused on testing an external computer memory system an electrical engineering graduate student named Justin Williams designed.
Williams and other students will analyze the data in coming months to see how the prototype performed.
The goal is to provide computers for spacecrafts that can perform much faster than what currently exists in space.
"The problem in space is that you can’t use Earth-based computers and that’s because if you take a computer from Earth and put it into space it will crash continuously because it gets hit with radiation," Dr. LaMeres said. "The current computers in space are relatively slow, they’re about 20 years slower than what we have on our phones and on our desks.”
Dr. LaMeres said NASA is looking for ideas like the RadPC technology from MSU to replace slower computers currently on satellites and spacecrafts going into space.
In 2019, RadPC was one of 12 science and technology payloads that won a coveted spot to journey to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a human presence on the moon in 2024 as a step toward a manned mission to Mars.
The program is intended to serve as a demonstration of commercial landers developed by private companies, and the MSU payload will be bolted to the side of a lander called Blue Ghost that’s being developed by Texas-based Firefly Aerospace.