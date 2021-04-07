BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is holding the spring 2021 graduation in person May 1 at the Bobcat Stadium.
There will be two separate socially distanced ceremonies -- the Colleges of Agriculture, Arts and Architecture, Letters and Science and Gallatin College will start at 9 a.m. The The Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Education, Health and Human Development, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and the College of Nursing will start at 1:30 p.m.
According to a release from MSU, each graduating student may invite up to four people to attend the ceremony in-person. MSU will take RSVPs beginning Everyone must April 9 from people who plan to attend the ceremony and guests will receive tickets digitally.
Everyone must wear a mask throughout the whole ceremony and adhere to COVID-19 social distancing.
Guests may park for free on campus; however, they may not park in reserved spaces. MSU will run shuttles to bring guests from the parking lots to the stadium.
MSU will livestream the ceremonies for those who cannot go in-person. A link to watch the ceremonies will be posted May 1 and there will also be links to watch separate college celebrations.