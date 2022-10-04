Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
The lights are nonflammable and are there to celebrate MSU's homecoming week, GCSO and Bozeman Fire posted.
The lights are expected to be lighting up around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
