Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman
Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition. 

The lights are nonflammable and are there to celebrate MSU's homecoming week, GCSO and Bozeman Fire posted.

The lights are expected to be lighting up around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

