Montana State University unclaimed FCS semifinal tickets go on sale today

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Unclaimed tickets from Montana State Bobcats football season ticket holders go on sale at noon while students have until 5 p.m. to claim their tickets for the FCS Playoff semifinal game against South Dakota State.
According to a press release from Montana State University, the noon game on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bobcat Stadium sold out of single-game tickets before the team landed in Bozeman after Saturday’s 42-19 quarterfinal win at No. 1 Sam Houston.
Montana State University Athletics Director Leon Costello said only tickets allotted to students and season ticket holders would be available.
For season ticket holders, they have until Monday at 5 p.m. to claim their tickets, and those unclaimed go on sale at noon on Tuesday. Students have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to claim tickets, and those not claimed will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re not surprised by the level of enthusiasm and support for this team by our fans,” Costello said in the release. “After selling out all six regular-season games, our fans have responded all year long. It’s an amazing group of student-athletes and coaches, and we’re all excited to see them play a home FCS semifinal game for the first time in 37 years.”
A source from the Montana State University Athletics Department estimates there will be around 1,000 tickets that will go on sale at noon.
The release noted fans should visit msubobcats.com/tickets for information.