BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s 34th annual Bug Buffet kicked off Monday with a week of events and activities exploring the history of edible insects across western North America and their relation to Native American cuisine.
Over the past century, Indigenous families in Montana have used insects as a main source of protein in their everyday diet.
If one wants to learn more about an entomophagy diet which is the practice of eating insects, MSU is inviting the community to explore their annual bug buffet while learning more about the sustainable impacts of edible insects.
This year’s Bug Buffet menu included:
- Pumpkin bread with cricket or mealworm powder.
- Salsa with scorpions (spicy preparation).
- Salsa with chapulines (mild preparation).
- Tamales with black ants.
- Wild rice, juniper berry sauce, cedar-braised chapulines.
- Pemmican with sunflower seeds and chapulines.
- Grasshoppers fried in a marinade.
- Native American cookie (gluten-free, maize base with cricket powder).
Additional Bug Buffet week events include:
- Tuesday, March 1 – Jeff Tomberlin, who helps lead the Center for Environmental Sustainability Through Insect Farming at Texas A&M University, will speak about insect farming and circular agriculture at 4 p.m. in the Plant Biosciences Building, Room 108.
- Wednesday, March 2 — There will be a screening of the PBS NOVA documentary “Edible Insects” in the Procrastinator Theater at 1 p.m. Insect snacks will be available.
- Thursday, March 3 — Presentations and workshops will be held in the American Indian Hall Great Room by anthropologist Mark Q. Sutton from the University of San Diego; Brian Yazzie, a chef at Owamni in Minneapolis; chef Kay Ann Miller; Jill Flores, MSU executive chef for Culinary Services; and Tomberlin. Walter Fleming, head of the Department of Native American Studies, will provide welcoming remarks. Also, MSU’s dining halls will serve insect dishes based on Indigenous recipes.
- Saturday, March 5 – The student bug cuisine cook-off will be held in the Hannon Hall teaching kitchen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
All the events are free and open to the public and, individuals with allergies should be aware that edible insects can trigger shellfish allergies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.