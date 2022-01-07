BOZEMAN, Mont. - Multiple bars and restaurants across Bozeman spent all day Friday preparing to open their doors early Saturday morning for the Montana State vs. North Dakota State FCS Championship game.
The following bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties in Bozeman:
Spectators Bar and Grill: Opens at 7:00 a.m. The drinks and breakfast service will start at 8:00 a.m.
Rocking R bar: Doors open at 9:00 a.m. The bar will be offering 2 for 1 drinks deals until 10:00 a.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Opens at 9:30 a.m. Customers will be able to order drinks at 10:00 a.m. and food can be purchased at 11:00 a.m.
The Rhino Casino will also hosts a watch party for MSU fans in Belgrade to enjoy the game.
"We have about seven big TVs with the game on them so if you're in Belgrade you don't have to drive to Bozeman to enjoy the game and there is a ton of school spirit," Rhino Bartender Casino Attendant Alicia Williams said.
There will be hundreds of unofficial watch parties across the state and nation on Saturday for the game.
A full list of watch parties hosted by the MSU Alumni Foundation can be found here.
