Montana summer driving around the corner: Don't drive distracted

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The 100 deadliest driving days of summer is here and local law enforcement is asking you to put away the distractions and get to where you are going safely.

June 9 through Sept. 12 marks the start of the 100 deadliest driving days of summer and a recent study from WhistleOut ranked the states with the most and the least distracted drivers by distracted driving fatalities data and found Montana ranks third in the country with the most distracted drivers.

Distracted driving causes 60% of teen crashes each summer and local law enforcement wants to make sure you get where you’re going safely by putting away your phone or keeping any distractions quiet.

“Cutting any distractions that you can out obviously cell phone, food, kids in the car, that’s one for me all the time, but just fully dedicating yourself to paying attention to the road in front of you," Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nate Kamerman said.

While its no secret people are eager to get out and travel after last years pandemic summer, Montana roadwork is also in full effect adding another hazard out on the road.

Another thing to keep in mind, the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere (longest day of sunlight of the year) is on June 20 and with the sun setting later and later, a reminder that if you are tired, do not drive drowsy.