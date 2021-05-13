BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana University System released a draft policy for the board of regents consideration on how they look to implement the controversial campus firearm carry law.

You can find the full proposed draft policy here and the Montana University System (MUS) has until June 1 to review public feedback, revise the new policy and vote to implement a final policy.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 102, the new firearm carry law, into effect on Feb. 18 allowing residents and nonresidents 18 or older to concealed carry a firearm throughout the state without a permit.

On Wednesday, more than 500 people attended a virtual listening session providing public feedback to a student affairs committee with the board of regents on the draft policy.

The MUS board of regents plans to meet May 26-27 to possibly finalize and vote on a firearm policy for campuses throughout the state.

The policy applies to all members of the MUS community including students, employees, affiliates, contractors, vendors and visitors who are 18 years of age or older and meet minimum safety and training requirements.

This means a person may possess a firearm on a MUS campus and in campus housing unless otherwise prohibited by state or federal law or this policy.

Each campus president would designate an entity to control the certification process.

The policy's certification process says a person must provide documentation of a valid Montana concealed weapons permit or a valid permit of another state, but does not require a concealed carry permit and lists several ways of certification such as completion of a hunter education or safety course among other ways.

A person must let the campus know they have a gun and if living on campus, have a safe or locking device when not on them. Everyone living in campus housing will also be required to complete a "Campus Life Safety Course."

Roommates of a person with a firearm would be notified and have to consent to being assigned a roommate who intends to possess a firearm within their housing unit.

Roommates can choose not to live with a person possessing a firearm and campus housing would find another roommate or situation.

When it comes to open carry, you can't open carry in a state building where classes are taught but it is allowed outside of buildings.

If you are interested in submitting written feedback, you can email it to oche@montana.edu.