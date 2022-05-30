BOZEMAN, Mont. - Over 20 Gold Star Families across Montana traveled to Bozeman to unveil the first-ever The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the state Monday.
The memorial monument is located at Sunset Hill Cemetery and is a double-sided tribute made of black granite with many stories behind each pillar.
One side bears the words Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.
The other side tells the story of homeland, family, patriotism, and sacrifice.
Gold Star Mom, Caty Saltz whose son was the first Montana soldier to die in Iraq said the monument means so much to her and her son's legacy.
The unveiling marks the 100th memorial monument to be installed in the United States but the first one in the state of Montana.
Montana was the last state to get a monument.
More information about The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument can be found here.
In honor of Memorial Day, American Legion Post 14 who hosted the parade and events put out 2,600 flags throughout the cemetery in remembrance of local Montanans who have fallen and the post is asking the community to help pick up every flag Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.
