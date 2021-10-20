BOZEMAN, Mont. – A statewide self-reporting survey completed by more than 4,000 students in 50 different schools across Montana finds an overall decrease in reported bullying.
The 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey Report (YRBS) received an unheard-of 85.2% response rate from 5,242 students in randomly selected classes from 50 random schools who participated in the survey.
The survey results show a significant decrease in bullying on school property since 2019 and a very small drop in bullying over electronics such as being bullied through texting, Instagram, Facebook, or other social media.
For a more specific local example, Bozeman Public Schools Student Assistant Coordinator Johanna Bertken said they saw some of the same result percentages as the statewide trends.
According to the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey Report:
- Bullying on School Property
- Statewide
- 2019- 22%
- 2021- 15.6%
- Bozeman Public Schools
- 2019- 17.5%
- 2021- 8.5%
- Statewide
- Bullying Electronically
- Statewide
- 2019- 17.9%
- 2021- 16.4%
- Bozeman Public Schools
- 2019- 14.8%
- 2021- 14%
- Statewide
Montana Office of Public Instruction School Health Coordinator Susan Court said the 2021 YRBS was the first self-reporting student survey to have occurred during a pandemic with Montana being one of five sites to complete the survey last spring and all other states are having to do a Fall survey.
“For us in Montana, it is a great snapshot of the challenges students were encountering at the time – especially, the mental health series of questions… Behaviors ‘on school property during the past 12 months’ may have been impacted due to a fewer number of students being at school during the entire academic year because of hybrid or remote learning,” Court said.
According to Court the survey timeframe was extended to allow for school re-openings and the last week in February is when the survey began in schools and by the end of March most returns were in. A half-dozen schools completed the survey the first week of April, when their tribal health councils lifted restrictions for school closures and allowed for face-to-face learning.
Bertken said Bozeman Public Schools has focused bullying prevention curriculum over the past two years on making everyone feel included both in-person and online and changing the culture and climate in their virtual learning.
“The stuff that actually works is school climate, feeling safe, students feeling like their personal identities and who they are is appreciated and belongs and valuable to their classroom, and how can you do that online?" Bertken said. "How can you make someone feel like they belong when it’s things that we can’t control things that we can’t make feel safe?”
The Montana Office of Public Instruction has a full list of bullying prevention resources you can find here.