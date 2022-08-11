BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Saturday at The Rialto in downtown Bozeman hunters, landowners and wildlife managers will meet at the Elk Management Symposium to discuss and find solutions for issues facing elk and hunters in Montana.
From 10 to 5 the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition will host this event to bring experts, lawmakers and citizens together to find solutions for a wide range of concerns including elk overpopulation, habitat challenges and access to hunting.
Randy Newberg, the Bozeman-based host of the hunting series, Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg, will moderate the first panel. He says the event was organized because elk management in Montana is at an important crossroads.
Panelists include Kathy Hadley, a retired rancher in the Deer Lodge Valley, Rep. Denley Loge (R-St. Regis) a Block Management Cooperator, Scott Hibbard, a landowner, and Dan Vermillion, a former chair of the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Marcus Strange, Montana Wildlife Federation's State Policy and Government Relations Director, says he hopes this symposium will depoliticize elk management and make it more collaborative because they all want to reach the same goal.
Those goals being healthy herds, wide access for hunters, and a consistent population of elk, among others.
The event also features an afternoon ‘Solutions Session’ with participation from several state lawmakers including Senators Jeff Wellborn and Tom Jacobsen. According to event panelist, Kathy Hadley, this session is intended to lay the groundwork for new legislative ideas and future policy fixes.
Strange said to achieve this it helps to have as many voices as possible and encourages folks to attend and ask questions and make suggestions.
While this event is maxed out for in-person registration, a link to the live stream where you can still ask questions and make comments can be found on youtube here, and on Facebook here.
Afterwards there will be a social event from 6PM to 9PM, also at the Rialto, that is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
