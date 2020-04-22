BOZEMAN, Mont. - Like the rest of the state, health officials in the Gallatin Valley are preparing to re-open. But what does that look like for the county with the highest number of cases in the state?
On its worst day, Gallatin County brought in 15 new cases, and it's consistently been home to about one-third of the state's COVID-19 cases. As of April 22, 145 confirmed cases total have been reported in the county.
While we still don't know why the numbers here are so high, those numbers will absolutely be a factor in how we recover.
For a little more than a week, the Gallatin City-County Health Department has been reaching out to local businesses and organizations discussing what the path to normal looks like.
Health officer Matt Kelley says his plan is similar to the plan Governor Bullock laid out on Wednesday. But he's working with faith organizations, local businesses owners, and others to figure out the best course of action for our community.
Some questions they're asking: how will businesses monitor employees' health? And how will they continue to encourage social distancing when they re-open?
"Every business is unique, right? A different layout, different customer base, they're all going to kind of have to think about this in their own way," says Kelley. "And we're really committed to working with all business owners as closely as we can to make this happen successfully."
Kelley will speak at the Gallatin County Board of Health meeting tomorrow morning. He says he'll be informing board members about the county's current situation and going more in-depth on what might be the best plans moving forward.
