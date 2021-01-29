BOZEMAN, Mont. - Yellowstone National Park reported 3.8 million visitors in 2020, a 5-percent decrease from 2019 while Montana State Parks had record visits up 29.5% from 2019.
Visits to both Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, down 44%, were down due to closing of entrances to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YNP closed March 24, 2020 and reopened the two entrances in Wyoming May 18,2020. By June 1, 2020, YNP reopened the three entrances in Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recorded more than 3.4 million visitors in 2020 compared to just 2.6 million in 2019.
At Yellowstone National Park record months for visitation came in September and October.
In September, 837,499 visits made it the busiest month on record. October's 360,034 visits shattered October 2019 visits of 170,038.
The following is YNP's total visitor numbers the last several years:
2020 - 3,806,305
2019 - 4,020,288
2018 - 4,115,000
2017 - 4,116,524
2016 - 4,257,177
2015 - 4,097,710