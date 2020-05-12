BOZEMAN, Mont. - As schools across Montana adjust to distance learning, one-room schoolhouses are facing a unique set of challenges.
Roxy Marquardt - the lead teacher at Malmborg School, nestled in a valley between Livingston and Bozeman - is working her way through the ninth week of e-learning. But by now, she's found a routine.
"[I] open up my computer: What is on the agenda for today? What do I need to post to google classroom? You know, what do I need to have ready for this next video?" she explains.
Marquardt is trying to adjust to distance learning, just like thousands of teachers around the country.
"I guess my day just consists of staring at kids through a computer screen," she jokes.
But her day doesn't look like other teachers' - because her school building is smaller than a tennis court and serves just 13 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Marquardt doesn't have a tech person, and there's no principal or team of strategists to help her through the tough decision-making that comes with the current global situation. She and teacher's aide Skyla Chipera had to figure out how to teach through a pandemic all on their own.
When your school is just a couple hundred square feet in size, problem solving looks a little bit different.
"If something's not working, sometimes I'll like call my sister and see if it'll work with her first before I try it with the kids," says aide Skyla Chipera.
They meet with the kids twice every weekday via Zoom, and each grade gets a half-hour lesson to go over math and writing. Most grades have only one or two students. The school's unofficial mascot - Marquardt's affectionate 7-year-old bulldog, Xena - is always around for lessons, whether they're digital or in-person.
Unlike in other rural schools, all of Malmborg's students have internet access. Each student has a tablet and a Chromebook, which has helped ease the transition.
Marquardt explains: "Before, we never really did use electronics like that. So, it was like, 'I don't know how to use this, I don't know if the kids are going to catch on to this quick enough for it to really make a difference.'"
Luckily, so far most of the technical difficulties have come more from weak WiFi connections than anything else.
And Marquardt says there's some advantages to her situation.
"We're unique in that we can engage with the kids one-on-one."
"They're kind of used to working on their own," adds Chipera.
But they're not used to being away from classmates that feel like family members.
"This year's different because you don't get to play with them at recess and just different," says second grader Grayson Howland.
And most of those students can't wait to go back.
"It's a super fun school. Just, everything's fun there," he adds.