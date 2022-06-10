Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An atmospheric river bringing intense precipitation to the region will occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood