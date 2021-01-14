More in-person school days for Bozeman middle and high school students

BOZEMAN, Mont.- Middle and high school students in Bozeman will be headed back to school with more days of in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently the elementary schools are in five days of in-person instruction and will be joined by middle schools on Feb. 2, 2021, while the high schools will move to four days of in-person learning on Jan. 27.
The motion passed by the board on Monday said the transition for high schools as well as middle schools will be revisited at the Jan. 25 board meeting when trustees will look at the two weeks of additional COVID-19 data.
Sacajawea Middle School student Mikey Andersen said he is excited about the transition back to a more normal routine.
“I’m really excited to go back and just see my friends, online school has been kind of hard and it’s just so much nicer to have the five-day schedule and just back to normalcy kind of,” Andersen said.
Alicia Andersen, Mikey’s mother, followed up saying, “In a perfect world it would have coincided with all of the teachers being able to be vaccinated and any members of the family at home who are at risk to be vaccinated so we just knew that was kind of mitigated.”
Interim co-superintendent Casey Bertram said they will continue monitoring their internal and external COVID metrics to keep everyone safe but hopes this will be a step in the right direction for a sense of normalcy.
“All of that works best in our current school system in an in-person format so tied to that I mean a sense of normalcy is not built into those metrics, but normalcy refers to a system that we educate kids in public schools face-to-face and our teachers are best at doing that,” Bertram said.
Bertram added that the same cleaning procedures as well as safety precautions on in schools such as face coverings and social distancing will still be practiced.
The board will review the motion during its final Jan. 25 school board meeting for approval.