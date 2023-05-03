UPDATE, MAY 3 AT 11:26 AM:
The Gallatin City-County Health Department and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) gave an update on the foodborne illness outbreak linked to eating food at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman.
An investigation is still ongoing, however, DPHHS and the health department say that the investigation may not be able to identify a specific pathogen as the source of the outbreak.
If you ate at Dave’s Sushi in late March and April 2023 and experienced illness, you are asked to call and report your symptoms to your local health department so cases can be tracked as a part of the investigation.
So far, 30 people associated with the outbreak have been identified and three had severe outcomes, including hospitalizations, and the deaths of two individuals are being investigated after eating at the restaurant.
The manner and cause of death for the two individuals is pending until autopsy and toxicology results are available.
According to the DPHHS, the pattern of illness identified through case investigation, to date, indicates individuals became sick within 30 minutes to 4.5 hours after their meal. Preliminary investigative findings indicate that food containing morel mushrooms may be the exposure of concern.
At this time no pathogen/toxin has been identified, and both state and federal partners continue to test clinical and food samples.
It has been determined the morel mushrooms served at the restaurant were not distributed to any other restaurants or businesses in Montana.
DPHHS reports the mushrooms were cultivated in China, shipped to a distributor in California, and subsequently sent to multiple states. There are no known associated illnesses in other states identified at this time.
“We remain dedicated to working together with our state partners to investigate the potential pathogen or cause of this foodborne illness outbreak. Our collective efforts in this investigation will continue to be thorough and extensive. We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to all the families and friends of the two deceased, as well as all those affected by this outbreak,” stated Lori Christenson, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
UPDATE: (5/1/2023) - The Gallatin County Coroner is investigating the death of a Belgrade woman who died at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Donna Ventura's death is suspected to be linked to foodborne illness.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified and is conducting their own investigation, said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.
Ventura's cause and manner of death are pending until autopsy and toxicology reports are available, he said.
Springer said Ventura was a patron of Dave's Sushi, though Springer does not know the last time she ate at the establishment, and they have not established a connection between the restaurant and Ventura's death.
Dave's Sushi posted a statement on Facebook Monday afternoon, saying they are still waiting on the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conclude their investigations. The restaurant remains closed.
FIRST REPORT: (4/22/2023) - Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman has voluntarily closed after several customers became sick after eating there on April 17.
On Instagram, the restaurant said they believe the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved cultured, morel mushrooms used in that days’ special roll.
The Gallatin County Health Department was notified, and Dave’s Sushi is voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation.
“We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill,” Dave’s Sushi said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out at questions@daves-sushi.com
Article originally published April 22, 2023.
