BOZEMAN - 28 permanent residences were lost in the Bridger Foothills Fire according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.
Gootkin shared the update at community meeting Tuesday.
Gootkin said there are a number of outbuildings that were also lost as a result of the fire, though he didn't yet have an exact count.
Jackson Creek Road area residents will be allowed to return to their homes permanently Wednesday at 10 AM. Bridger Canyon Road will be open from Boylan Road to Jackson Creek for residents only. Bridger Canyon will remain closed between Jackson Creek and Brackett Creek.
While the weather pattern Monday and Tuesday was favorable for firefighters with limited fire activity, Gootkin reminded the public the fire is still active.
He urged residents returning to their homes to avoid driving around and visiting neighbors, asked that they stay away from propane tanks, and avoid burnt trees.
Gootkin said the roads need to remain clear for fire crews, water trucks, and NorthWestern Energy.
A support day is scheduled for Wednesday, to provide resources for families in need. Information about #BridgerHelp can be found here.
The Bridger Foothills Fire started Friday. It quickly grew from 400 acres to more than 7,000 acres Saturday.
Fire bosses are actively investigating the cause of the fire.