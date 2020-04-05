BOZEMAN, Mont. - As COVID-19 continues to spread globally and more aspects of daily life continue to change in an effort to stop the growth, many people are feeling scared or worried, maybe even a little weak. It’s a time when we all need more strength - and that’s exactly what one homegrown Facebook group is trying to do.
Tyler Steelman and Thomas Pickford are on mission in Bozeman with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Just like everyone else, with the spread of COVID-19, what they expected the next few months to look like changed within a matter of days.
They had to switch gears on their mission, but for these two missionaries, their work wasn’t done.
Wanting to spread a little hope, they started the #BozemanStrong Facebook group, a place to spread hope, share positive messages, and connect community members.
"Bozeman Strong Facebook page was our way of adjusting to the circumstances going on in the world today," says Steelman, who says he and Pickford are still very much on their mission, even if their methods of sharing their message have adjusted a little bit.
"It definitely grew a lot faster than we kind of expected it to," says Pickford. "It started off a little slow, but as people joined there was more involvement and just people sharing different ways of how they’ve helped others during this time, which has been really cool to see.”
The #BozemanStrong Facebook group is public and open to anyone.