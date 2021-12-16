BOZEMAN, Mont. - Most hotels in Bozeman are fully booked this weekend because of the Montana State University Semifinal playoff football game and winter graduation.
As of Thursday afternoon, The LARK, The Element, and Lewis and Clark in downtown Bozeman all had rooms available for people coming into town.
For people looking for a place to say outside of the downtown area RSVP motel, Mountainview Lodge and Suites, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott still have a couple of rooms left.
The Kimpton Armory Hotel in Downtown Bozeman is completely booked for this weekend and many of their guests are MSU fans.
"We are pretty much sold out it has been a tremendous response to the game we are fortunate enough that we are all ready for the success of the weekend so we have a good mix between alumni that and then locals that love football," Kimpton Armory Hotel General Manager Jamie Miller said.
If one is booking a hotel last minute they should expect prices to be higher than usual for this time of year in the Gallatin Valley.
Hotels are also recommending that people make a dinner reservation for the weekend because many restaurants have limited dinner times left.