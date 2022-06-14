Most of Park County under a state of ongoing emergency

LIVINGSTON, MT- The City of Livingston and most of the surrounding area are currently under a state of ongoing emergency due to severe flooding.
Flood levels are high and have washed out roads from Livingston down to the park.
The city put out a release saying that the formal action of making this declaration allows both the City and County to access even more resources during this event.
They have agencies from all over the state on site already and providing assistance with more to come.
At the time the river was expected to crest at midnight but people in the area tell us as early as 3 AM they still have been checking water levels on the river.
The levy at Sac Park does have water over it currently and you are asked to stay away from the area and allow our crews the space they need to work.
