BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you are in the Bozeman area and you are still shopping for a Mother’s Day gift, or maybe you are a mom looking to treat yourself this weekend, the Mother’s Day Market is happening at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
The market runs on Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in building three at the fairgrounds.
Dennae Tirrell, market organizer and owner of Biome Slow Craft, says a lot of customers like to come on Friday night, scope out what they want, then come back again on Saturday.
“You can come any time. You can come both days. We have a lot of people that come in, just check it out. And then the next day they come by, and they know what they want. Think about a little bit, which is nice that it's two days so that you can do that,” she said.
The market will primarily have art-based vendors. They will have everything from handmade jewelry to ceramics, flower arrangements, paintings, clothing, housewares and more. All the creators are local to Montana and the Gallatin Valley.
The Rock and Mineral Show and Farmer’s Market are also happening in the buildings next door. Tirrell said in the past, people have enjoyed being able to attend both markets.
“It was amazing to have people kind of get their veggies and their honey and their coffee and then come in and be like, ‘let's see, yeah, this is amazing. Like more local things that we can support.’ And so, it's really nice to pair it up with something else that's happening that's local.”
