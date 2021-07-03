BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A motorcycle driver was killed after reportedly not stopping at a stop sign and hitting a car.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the driver of a 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed on the I-90 west off-ramp.
The motorcycle reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, traveling through the intersection on Highway 10 E and I-90 off-ramp and T-boned a 2007 Honda Civic.
MHP says the driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man from Billings was dead on arrival. Speed and drugs are suspected factors in the crash, and the man was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Blair, Oklahoma was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.